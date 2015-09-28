* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
click here
By Diana Asonova and Svetlana Burmistrova
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's Evraz, one of
the country's largest steel producers, will keep its EBITDA
margin below 20 percent in 2015, the company's chief financial
officer said on Monday.
The steelmaker, part-controlled by Chelsea soccer club owner
Roman Abramovich, has been hit by lower steel prices and its
shares have fallen 62 percent since mid-May.
Chief Financial Officer Pavel Tatyanin told the Reuters
Russia Investment Summit that market forecasts for 2015 earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of $1.5-1.6 billion were "reasonable".
Asked if that meant the EBITDA margin would be below 20
percent, he said it would.
Evraz posted EBITDA of $922 million in the first half of
2015 and an EBITDA margin of 18.8 percent. Net debt totalled
$5.7 billion in the same period.
Tatyanin said the company's priority was reducing its net
debt and it would not be paying out special dividends or
carrying out new buy backs in the near future.
"Every half year our aim is to demonstrate a decline in net
debt," he said. "In the long-term, we should have a net
debt/EBITDA ratio below 2."
Evraz's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.6 at the end of June.
For more summit stories, see
(Writing by Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs, editing by David
Evans)