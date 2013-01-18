MOSCOW Jan 18 Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer, decreased crude steel production by 5 percent to 15.9 million tonnes in 2012 on the back of overhauls at its Russian mills, the London-listed company said on Friday.

It also said output was negatively affected by the temporary suspension of crude steel production at Evraz Vitkovice's steel shop in the Czech Republic, which resumed earlier this month.

Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel in October due to low demand.