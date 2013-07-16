UPDATE 1-Legal & General not seeking large M&A deals - CFO
Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence
MOSCOW, July 16 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday that crude steel output rose 1.1 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, to 4.1 million tonnes.
Output was little-changed quarter-on-quarter, the company said.
The company, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 3.7 million tonnes of steel products, 3 percent more than in the same period of the previous year, partly due to the growth in demand for construction products in Russia.
"In (the third quarter), the company expects to increase output of steel products to meet the improved market demand in flat and tubular products," the firm said in a statement.
Shares indicated down 1 percent
Chief financial officer Mark Gregory says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"