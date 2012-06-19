* Russia's No 1 steelmaker to up investment, core earnings

* Evraz sees growth in mining coverage until 2016

* Says Debt/EBITDA ratio to to remain comfortable (Changes slug, dateline, adds details, background)

MOSCOW, June 19 Russian steel and mining group Evraz said it plans to boost its capital expenditure and core earnings until 2016, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it will keep potential capital expenditure at $1.5 billion on average in the coming four years, as it targets to reach earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $5 billion in 2016.

Evraz plans "increased investment focused on adding value to steel products, particularly in the rail and pipe segments," the company said. "Positive contribution of investments to EBITDA and cash flow (is) expected from 2013."

Evraz, Russia's largest steel producer and part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, also sees "growth in mining volumes to achieve 120 percent self-coverage in iron ore and 130 percent in coking coal by 2016".

The company, which approved a 2011 dividend of $0.17 per ordinary share earlier this week, said it will remain committed to maintaining a balance between investment and payment of dividends.

Evraz, whose debt stood at $7.38 billion as of March, 31 said its net leverage was likely to rise by year-end, but net debt will not exceed two times EBITDA in the medium term. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Douglas Busvine)