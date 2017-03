MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Thursday its first-quarter crude steel output was 4.07 million tonnes, an 11 percent rise from the previous quarter thanks to a lack of maintenance work.

The company, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said it produced 4.8 million tonnes of raw coking coal in the first quarter, up 8.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2012.