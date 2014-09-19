(Adds details, analyst reaction, context)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's largest steelmaker
Evraz is considering an initial public offering (IPO)
of its North American assets, a rare move by a Russian company
to raise funds in the United States after Washington imposed
sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.
Evraz, which is partly controlled by Chelsea soccer club
owner Roman Abramovich, has not been targeted by the sanctions,
which have prevented some of Russia's top state companies and
banks from raising capital in Western markets.
It would be the second time the steelmaker, which had net
debt of $6.1 billion at the end of June, has tapped Western
markets this year after it signed a $425 million loan with a
syndicate including Deutsche Bank, ING, Nordea
and Societe Generale last month.
"Any offering would commence after the SEC completes its
review process, which would be initiated by the filing of a
registration statement," Evraz said in a statement on Friday.
"The company has not filed a registration statement but may
do so in the foreseeable future."
Evraz did not say what share of the business it could sell
or which banks would help it with the sale.
The SEC is the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Its Chicago-headquartered unit, Evraz North America,
includes facilities Oregon Steel, Rocky Mountain Steel, IPSCO
and suspended Claymont Steel. They produce steel products for
infrastructure, defense, energy and rail industries.
The enterprise value (EV) of the North American assets may
reach between $2.1-2.6 billion, analysts at Alfa Banks said in a
note. If Evraz places up to a 50-percent stake, it would be able
to raise between $500-700 million and then could cut its net
debt to $5 billion by the end of 2014, Alfa Bank added.
The Alfa Bank forecast was based on an estimate of Evraz's
North American assets earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of
$300-350-million. The U.S. steel stocks are currently trading at
2014 EV/EBITDA ratio of 7-7.5, Alfa Bank said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing
by Elizabeth Piper)