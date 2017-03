MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its North American steel assets, the company said on Friday.

Any listing would start after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, which would be initiated by the filing of a registration statement, Evraz said.

Evraz may file the registration statement in the foreseeable future, the company added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)