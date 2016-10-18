UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its third-quarter crude steel output increased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 million tonnes following the completion of blast furnace repairs.
The company said steel production at its facilities in Russia is expected to remain flat in the fourth quarter whereas output from Ukraine is seen falling due to planned repair works. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.