MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday its third-quarter crude steel output increased 6 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.4 million tonnes following the completion of blast furnace repairs.

The company said steel production at its facilities in Russia is expected to remain flat in the fourth quarter whereas output from Ukraine is seen falling due to planned repair works. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)