* Steel output down on South African, Czech assets shutdown

* Construction boom did not compensate global losses-analyst

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russia's steel major Evraz slightly reduced overall crude steel production in the third quarter compared to the previous three months on the back of lower output at its overseas assets, the company said on Thursday.

Steel producers have seen their output slashed because of sagging demand in China, whose economic boom has been cooling.

The company said its North American steel output was flat quarter-on-quarter, at 611 million tonnes. Crude steel production at its South African mill dropped 49.3 percent to 78 million tonnes, while its European division has seen a 58.6 percent slump in crude steel to 81 million tonnes.

"Consolidated crude steel production decreased by 3 percent compared to the second quarter mainly due to lower production at Evraz Vitkovice Steel in the Czech Republic and Evraz Highveld in South Africa," the company said in a statement.

Evraz shut its Czech steel production line Vitkovice Steel earlier this month due to low demand and to run down its raw material inventory.

The operations at Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa, were frozen for roughly a month earlier this year following a strike.

Evraz, which has seen a 7.7 percent rise in construction products output to 1.3 million tonnes during the period, said its operations will be affected by seasonal trends in the fourth quarter, including the slowdown in construction in Russia.

High construction demand in the third quarter, a seasonal booster for Evraz rolled products output, could not compensate for the downgrade in other segments, said Boris Krasnojenov of Renaissance Capital.

"The rise in rolled steel output does not surprise anyone, but it was levelled down by the overall price decrease, iron and steel output decline, as well as its weaker global operations," he said. "This will likely lead to a reduction of third quarter EBITDA."

Evraz also reported a 21.6 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in railway products output during the period to 392 million tonnes, including a 14 percent decline of its North American rail output due to scheduled maintenance at the Pueblo rail mill.