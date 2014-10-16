MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's largest steelmaker, Evraz, said on Thursday its third-quarter crude steel output fell 1.5 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 3.86 million tonnes because of maintenance work at its mill in Russia.

The company expects its production to increase in the fourth quarter, said Evraz, which is part-owned by Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of English soccer club Chelsea. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)