MOSCOW Jan 19 Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Monday its fourth-quarter crude steel output was flat, quarter-on-quarter, at 3.9 million tonnes.

The company expects its production to increase in the first quarter of 2015, said Evraz, part-owned by Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of English soccer club Chelsea. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)