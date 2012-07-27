MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's largest steelmaker said on Friday that it expects its crude steel production to rise by 2 percent in the third quarter of 2012 compared to the previous quarter.

The company, which saw crude steel production drop 6 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months due to capital repairs at its mills, said the temporary shutdowns of some of its enterprises will continue to affect its operations in the third quarter.

Last year the company produced 16.8 million tonnes of crude steel.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk)