MOSCOW Oct 4 Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, agreed to increase its stake in the Russian coal miner Raspadskaya by half to 82 percent, the company said on Thursday.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, agreed to buy a further 50 percent interest in company called Corber Enterprises Limited from Adroliv Investments Limited, a company owned by the sellers, which holds an 82 percent interest in Raspadskaya.

A year ago Evraz discontinued talks on the potential sale of its 40 percent indirect equity stake in Raspadskaya due to high market volatility.