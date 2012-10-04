* Evraz buys out management stake in Raspadskaya
* Doubles Raspadskaya stake to 82 percent
* Deal in cash, new shares, warrants worth around $800 mln
* Increases coal self-sufficiency to over 100 percent
* Evraz London shares drop in early trade
By Polina Devitt and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MOSCOW/LONDON, Oct 4 Russia's Evraz is
to take control of coal miner Raspadskaya in an $800
million deal which will make the steelmaker self-sufficient in
coking coal and turn it into Russia's largest producer of the
steel ingredient.
Russia's biggest steelmaker already had effective control of
the coal miner with a 41 percent stake held through a holding
company. Thursday's deal - which will involve buying full
control of the holding company, Corber, from Raspadskaya's
management - takes its holding to 82 percent.
Raspadskaya's bosses will remain at the helm until at least
the end of 2013. Raspadskaya's chairman Alexander Vagin and
others will exchange their shares in the coal miner for shares
in Evraz, CEO Gennady Kozovoy said in a statement.
Evraz is part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner
Roman Abramovich. It had long considered either selling or
consolidating its stake in Raspadskaya, which has been
rebuilding production after a fatal accident in 2010, one of
Russia's worst in recent years.
The company scrapped sale plans last year. Analysts said
current market conditions, including weak coal and steel prices,
had made a disposal of the stake impossible.
Some analysts questioned the wisdom of Evraz's splashing out
on a company it effectively already controls while markets are
uncertain. Credit Suisse analysts put the premium to
Raspadskaya's current share price at 15 percent, while RMG
analysts said that based on the enterprise value of both
companies, Evraz would pay a premium of around 20 percent.
Another analyst who declined to be named calculated the
premium to be much lower - "close to parity" - but still
questioned the wisdom behind the deal.
"In terms of the stock impact, I think it is negative (for
both Evraz and Raspadskaya)," said the analyst. "If the owner is
selling out, it is negative - it means the problems at
Raspadskaya are not going away."
But others said low prices for coking coal meant Evraz might
have got a bargain.
"Contrary to previous M&A activities we believe Evraz is
buying Raspadskaya at the bottom of the market," Citi analysts
said in a note. "We note that coking coal prices globally are
well below cash costs of marginal producers and the timing of
the acquisition coincides with the lowest point in coking coal
markets since April 2011."
Evraz shares dropped sharply on the news, and by 1500 GMT
were down 2.6 percent at 244.7 pence, underperforming a 0.9
percent drop in the UK-listed mining sector.
Raspadskaya's Moscow-listed shares were down 0.45 percent after
rising in early trade.
PRICE TAG
Evraz did not specify the total price tag for the deal, but
said it would pay about $202 million in cash and the rest in new
shares and warrants. At current prices, that would amount to
just under $800 million.
Evraz said Raspadskaya management would hold just over 11
percent of its shares as a result of the agreement. It will
issue 132.7 million new shares, representing 9.9 percent of its
share capital, and warrants to subscribe for 33.9 million new
shares representing 2.53 percent of its share capital.
Evraz's CEO Alexander Frolov said during a conference call
there was no lock up period restricting new owners of Evraz
shares from selling.
"But at the same time our understanding is that they do not
want to sell right now because they believe that market
conditions are not good for sellers at the moment," Frolov said.
The deal would decrease Evraz's free float to around 22
percent from the current 24.9 percent.
However, Evraz, which joined the FTSE 100 last year,
intends to be fully compliant with standards for inclusion in
the stock index, which include maintaining a free float of 25
percent of shares, by the end of 2013, CFO Giacomo Baizini said.
Asked during the conference call if the company planned a
secondary public offering to increase its free float, Baizini
said "there are many variations" of options to help it comply.
The deal will help Evraz overtake rival Mechel as
Russia's top coking coal producer, but will also boost its
reserves.
Total proved and probable coal reserves of Yuzhkuzbassugol,
Evraz's existing producer of coking coal, are estimated at
approximately 632 million tonnes. Raspadskaya, meanwhile, has
proven and probable coal reserves of 1.3 billion tonnes.
The deal is due to complete in the fourth quarter but
conditions include receiving regulatory clearance and an
unspecified limit on falls in the price of both Evraz and
Raspadskaya.
Evraz's shares have fallen 35 percent during the last twelve
months, according to Reuters data, valuing it at around $5
billion at the market's close on Wednesday. Raspadskaya's market
value was about $2 billion on Wednesday.
The remaining 18 percent of Raspadskaya's shares will stay
listed on the Russian Stock Exchange and Russia's MICEX-RTS.