UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz posted on Thursday a net loss of $335 million in 2012 compared with net profit of $453 million in 2011, below analysts forecasts, citing flagging global demand for steel.
The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said 2012 revenue stood at $14.7 billion, 10 percent lower than the previous year.
"Notwithstanding some recent signs of stabilisation, global prospects remain fragile, with strong downside risks and volatility likely to persist throughout the year," Evraz chief executive Alexander Frolov said in a statement.
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.