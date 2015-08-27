MOSCOW Aug 27 Evraz, one of Russia's
largest steel producers, reported a $4 million rise in
first-half net profit on Thursday but fell well short of
analysts' forecasts after taking a loss on a subsidiary
disposal.
Net profit of $19 million included a $167 million loss on
the disposal of its share of South African steel maker Highveld
.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of $219
million.
Evraz has been hit by low steel prices which has been only
partially offset by a weaker rouble.
"Sales volumes in our core Russian and North American
markets contracted significantly, compounded by continued
pressure on global steel prices," Chief Executive Alexander
Frolov said.
Revenue fell by 28 percent to $4.9 billion, while core
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 15 percent to $922 million.
The company expects its second-half results to continue to
be affected by weak steel prices and raw material markets.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Svetlana Burmistrova; editing
by Jason Neely)