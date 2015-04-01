(Adds details, quotes, context)
MOSCOW, April 1 Russia's Evraz, one of
the country's largest steelmakers, will return up to $375
million to its shareholders as part of a tender offer, it said
on Wednesday, after its 2014 core earnings rose on a weaker
rouble.
Margins at Evraz and other Russian steel exporters have been
supported by a 40-percent decline in the rouble against the
dollar since mid-2014 as their costs fell in dollar terms.
Evraz, partly controlled by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich, said core earnings - earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - rose 28
percent year-on-year to $2.3 billion.
However, the company's bottom line was hit by the rouble
decline. Evraz made a net loss of $1.3 billion last year
compared to a loss of $551 million in 2013 due to a foreign
exchange loss of $1.0 billion and a $540-million assets
impairment.
"In light of the strong financial performance in 2014, the
directors would like to make a return of capital to shareholders
of up to $375 million by way of a tender offer," Evraz said in a
statement.
Its tender offer represents a maximum of 8 percent of issued
share capital and a 10 percent premium to the closing price on
March 31, Evraz said. Shareholders are expected to approve the
offer on April 17 and to receive the proceeds by April 23.
Evraz added that its net debt to EBITDA ratio was at 2.5 at
the end of 2014 and that the company could consider returning
cash to shareholders should the ratio remain below 3.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)