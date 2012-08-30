BRIEF-Russia's MD Medical sees H2 '16 dividends at 300 mln rbls-Ifax
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz reported on Thursday a first half net loss of $50 million compared to a net profit of $263 million a year ago on the back of lower steel prices and sales, missing analyst forecasts.
Analyst had forecast Evraz to report a net profit of $114 million, down 57 percent year-on-year, due to sluggish steel market and plant maintenance.
The company's revenues dropped by 9.1 percent to $7.62 billion from $8.38 billion a year ago.
Its earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and taxes (EBITDA) decreased 27.9 percent to $1.18 billion from $1.63 billion a year ago.
The company announced an interim 2012 dividend of $0.11 per share, or a total of $147 million.
* Plans to pay at least 300 million roubles ($5.2 million) in dividends for H2 2016, Interfax news agency quotes Chief Executive Mark Kurtser as saying.
DUBLIN, Feb 17 Sales of building supplies in Britain have improved since it voted to leave the European Union last June and there is no evidence yet that Brexit's impact will ultimately be negative for the sector, Irish firm Kingspan said on Friday.
Feb 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production :