MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net profit of $1 million after a year ago loss of $146 million due to asset optimisation and cost efficiency gains, but missed analysts expectations.

The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said revenue fell 7 percent to $6.8 billion, while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion.

Analysts had expected Evraz to report a net profit of $98 million in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)