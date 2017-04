April 1 Russia's Evraz, one of the country's largest steelmakers, on Wednesday:

Announced proposed return of up to $375 million to shareholders by way of a tender offer;

Tender offer shares will represent a maximum of 8 percent of issued share capital;

Tender offer shares will represent a maximum of 8 percent of issued share capital;

Tender price represents a 10 percent premium to closing price on March 31.