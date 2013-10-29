BRIEF-Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
MOSCOW Oct 29 The Moscow Exchange plans a secondary share offering in the first half of next year in which the country's central bank will sell a stake, three banking sources said on Tuesday.
The central bank would like to sell its entire 22.5 percent stake, one of the sources said, although another said the size of the offering had yet to be defined.
The likely deal organisers include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sberbank-CIB and VTB Capital, two of the sources said.
The Moscow Exchange declined to comment and no immediate comment was available from the central bank. ($1 = 31.9180 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017