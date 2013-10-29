(Adds background, market reaction)

By Olga Popova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW Oct 29 The Moscow Exchange plans a secondary share offering in the first half of next year in which the country's central bank will sell a stake, three banking sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank would like to sell its entire 22.5 percent stake, one of the sources said, although another said the size of the offering had yet to be defined.

The likely deal organisers include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sberbank-CIB and VTB Capital, two of the sources said.

The Moscow Exchange declined to comment and no immediate comment was available from the central bank.

The Moscow Exchange - Russia's main venue for trading in stocks, bonds, currencies and derivatives - raised 15 billion roubles ($470 million) in an initial public offering in February as part of Moscow's efforts to establish itself as a global financial hub.

Its shares have risen by 18 percent since the IPO, which was priced at 55 roubles a share and valued the company at more than $4 billion.

The central bank did not sell any shares at the time but, according to government plans, is supposed to exit the exchange's share capital no later than two years after the IPO.

Moscow stock indexes rose to session highs. The MICEX added 0.5 percent and the RTS index gained 0.1 percent.

($1 = 31.9180 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Maya Dyakina; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)