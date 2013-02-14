Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
MOSCOW Feb 14 The price range for the Moscow Exchange's stock market flotation has been narrowed to 55-57 roubles a share, the lower end of a guided range, a day ahead of the bourse's IPO, two financial market sources said on Thursday.
The price range for the exchange was originally set at between 55 and 63 roubles, valuing it at between $4.0 billion and $4.6 billion, with the float seeking to raise around $500 million. (Reporting By Olga Popova; writing by Megan Davies)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31