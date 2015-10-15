BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance completes $261 mln of new investments
April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:
MOSCOW Oct 15 The Moscow Exchange said trading on its derivatives market was interrupted at 1810 Moscow time, saying that the cause is being investigated.
(Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
April 4 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc:
* Gt gold announces non-brokered $2.0 million financing in support of expanded summer 2017 saddle drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: