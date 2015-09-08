(Adds detail, comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 8 Trading in shares, derivatives and foreign currency resumed on Russia's Moscow Exchange by 1415 GMT on Tuesday after a network equipment failure caused trading to be halted for over an hour on all markets.

The Moscow Exchange said in statements on its website that trading on the foreign-currency and precious metals markets with settlement on Tuesday had been extended. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Zlata Garasyuta and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Jason Bush)