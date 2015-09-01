BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
MOSCOW, Sept 1 The Moscow Exchange said it would resume stock market trading at 1255 GMT on Tuesday after resolving unspecified issues which caused an hour-long suspension.
It had earlier said that currency and derivatives were traded as normal during the outage. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley