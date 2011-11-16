* Steelmakers led by NLMK most exposed to crisis - analysts
* Gazprom would suffer if demand, oil price falls
* Vimpelcom has contingency plans for Italy
By John Bowker and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russian industry is exposed
to a deepening euro zone crisis primarily via its steelmakers,
which sell the alloy used in construction, carmaking and
infrastructure to European companies facing a stark economic
future.
The two-year debt crisis in the euro zone risks engulfing
the entire currency bloc and hurting global growth, with
economists forecasting the region could slide into recession by
early next year.
That could reduce demand for exports from many Russian
companies including steelmaker NLMK , gas
export monopoly Gazprom and Russian mobile phone giant
Vimpelcom, analysts say.
"There are three major Russian companies with significant
ties to Europe: Gazprom, which derives most of its profits from
sales of gas to Europe; Vimpelcom, which has around one-third of
its subscribers in Italy; and NLMK which has 30 percent of its
assets in Europe," said Kingsmill Bond, head of Russian strategy
at Citi.
The Russian steel sector, controlled by some of the
world's richest men, needs a healthy level of European
manufacturing activity to sustain prices and demand for the
metal alloy.
NLMK, controlled by Russia's richest man Vladimir Lisin,
said on Wednesday that steel market conditions in Europe had
"deteriorated significantly", with a "dramatic drop in prices
and softening in demand" as it reported a 62 percent slump in
quarter on quarter profit.
"We have downgraded NLMK (to hold from buy). Look at the
geography of sales -- 30 percent of its production is sold in
Europe," said Iryna Trygub-Kainz, steel analyst at Raiffeisen
bank in Vienna.
Russia's third largest steelmaker MMK ships about
10-15 percent of its total exports to Europe.
"It's not clear how things will end in the euro zone. Europe
has always been quite an interesting market for us, we ship to,
and work in that market, therefore anything that happens there
is of concern to us," MMK Chief Executive Boris Dubrovsky told
Reuters.
Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz, which has
production facilities in the Czech Republic and Italy, issued a
profit warning on Tuesday due to weak fourth quarter demand.
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium producer, is also feeling some effect.
"The order book has shrunk, business is less predictable,
but demand has been sustained in Europe," marketing director
Anton Berlin told Reuters.
Oil and gas made up more than two thirds of Russian exports
between January and August this year, while metals including
steel contributed just under 10 percent.
SIZEABLE CUSTOMER
A weakened euro zone could also reduce demand for Russian
gas, while a recession-led oil price fall would have a knock-on
impact on the gas price -- both factors hurting state-controlled
Gazprom.
"Europe accounts for slightly more than one quarter of
Gazprom's output, So, it is a relatively sizeable customer
overall," said Alexander Burgansky, head of research at Otkritie
bank in Moscow.
"Certainly demand for gas will come down if the crisis were
protracted, but it depends not so much on end user demand but
the volatility of the oil price which is then linked to the
volatility of the gas price," Burgansky said.
Outside the commodities sector, companies with European
exposure or customers could feel the pain.
Vimpelcom, the third biggest mobile phone group in
Russia but with significant interests overseas, bought Italy's
third biggest provider Wind earlier this year after a fierce
battle with Norwegian shareholder Telenor.
Vimpelcom's new CEO Jo Lunder told Reuters earlier this week
that while the firm was yet to see an impact on consumer
behaviour from the economic slowdown, the firm had discussed
contingency plans such as cost-cutting and lower investment.
"If revenues (in Italy) are not developing as planned we
need to look at costs and investments. There is a potential
cost-cutting programme and if we need to we could reduce our
ambition in terms of investment," he said.
($1 = 30.671 Russian Roubles)
(Additional reporting Alfred Kueppers, Polina Devitt, Katya
Golubkova, Melissa Akin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David
Cowell)