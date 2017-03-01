MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Exxon's office in Moscow was not immediately available for comment. An energy ministry official on duty told Reuters maintenance work had been under way. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)