MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project, has resumed gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline after it halted them due to an accident, a spokesman for Exxon Neftegaz told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Such a short-term stoppage in gas supplies has not affected consumers' ability to take off gas from the pipeline in required volumes," he said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)