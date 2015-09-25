* Deputy PM says Sakhakin-1 is more than profitable
* Says considers diamond trading hub in Vladivostok
* Says some changes in Rushydro strategy possible
By Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 25 There is no pressure for U.S.
energy major ExxonMobil to leave Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil
and gas project, Yuri Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and
Presidential Envoy to Russia's far east, said.
Exxon, which operates and owns a 30 percent stake in
Sakhalin-1, in Russia's far east, has been in a tax dispute with
Russian authorities over the project, fuelling concerns that it
could decide to leave its only producing asset in Russia.
"It depends on Exxon, no one is taking any action to oust
the company out of the project," Trutnev said in an interview
for the Reuters Russia Investment summit, when asked whether
there are risks that Exxon may leave the project.
In April, Exxon lodged a claim against Russia at the
Stockholm arbitrage court as part of a tax dispute over
Sakhalin-1, which Russia calls 'one of our best' projects.
According to Trutnev, the project "is more than profitable"
for Exxon and it was clinched on terms "no one is able to get in
the Russian Federation now".
Russia's state oil giant Rosneft, also a
shareholder in Sakhalin-1, said in June that Exxon's lawsuit was
defending "the project's interests in general".
In 2014, the U.S. company halted cooperation with Rosneft in
the Arctic due to Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role
in the Ukraine crisis.
Other participants in Sakhalin-1, which is operated under a
production-sharing agreement, are Japan's Sodeco and India's
ONGC.
DIAMONDS IN FAR EAST
At a time when relations with the West are at their lowest
since the Cold War because of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian
President Vladimir Putin has made development in the far east
the country's priority.
It is underdeveloped, sparsely populated, and remote.
Travelling there by plane from Moscow takes about eight hours --
the same flying time as between Moscow and New York.
The timing for Putin's initiative is not auspicious: the
recent turmoil on stock markets in China has raised doubts about
the ability of Chinese investors to sink money into the far
east, while falling oil prices have left the Russian state with
less money to invest.
But Trutnev, 59, a father of five who spends roughly half of
his time in Russia's far east, said the turbulence in Chinese
stock markets made Russia more, not less, attractive for Chinese
investors.
"Crises and market distortions highlight the need for
diversification," he said.
However, China is not as active as its neighbours - Japan
and South Korea - in investing in the far east, according to
Trutnev.
"I should say this honestly: China is our big neighbour, we
have friendly relations but in terms of investments the Japanese
and (South) Korean investors, for example, are more active. They
are faster," Trutnev said. "I don't know why."
One of his ideas to develop the far east is setting up a
diamond trading hub in the Pacific port of Vladivostok, hoping
that some Asian customers, like China, may switch their diamond
purchases from traditional European diamond trading hub Antwerp.
In early October, Russian state-controlled rough diamond
monopoly Alrosa should update Trutnev on when the
trading may start, he said.
Russia's largest hydropower producer RusHydro,
where Trutnev is the board chairman, appointed Nikolay Shulginov
as its new head earlier this month.
It was the second major reshuffle at a state firm in two
months, after the head of Russian Railways was also removed.
Trutnev said Shulginov has signed a five-year contract and
may make "some changes" to Rushydro's strategy, but nothing
revolutionary.
(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe and Diana Asonova;
Editing by Susan Fenton)