MOSCOW, June 10 There is no economic reason for
U.S. energy major ExxonMobil to leave the Sakhalin-1 oil
and gas project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told
reporters on Wednesday.
Kommersant daily had reported that Russian Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich planned to hold a meeting to discuss
preliminary results of checks at offshore projects, including
Exxon-led Sakhalin-1.
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's Rosneft, a
shareholder in Sakhalin-1, said on Wednesday he saw no problems
arising from the government's check on operations there.
"There is no such information," Novak said when asked if he
saw any risks of Exxon leaving the project. "I think Sakhalin-1
is one of (our) best projects. We don't see an economic reason."
