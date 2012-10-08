Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB: "There are no notable corporate events on the domestic corporate front today. As for Russian macro, Rosstat is scheduled to report the 3Q12 consumer confidence and September sales of new passenger cars and LCVs today or tomorrow." Promsvyazbank: "We expect today to see early in the afternoon a small drop in Russian stocks." EVENTS (All times GMT): Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kyrgyzstan's foreign minister. Lavrov speaks to the Association of European Business in Russia on EU-Russia relations in the context of Russian WTO membership and Eurasian integration processes. Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki begins a reported three-day visit. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark visits St. Petersburg IN THE PAPERS : Trading house Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko and chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist, had a third shareholder until 2010, Pyotr Kolbin, says Vedomosti, citing sources. Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky has withdrawn a lawsuit in London's High Court against Vasily Anisimov, which was claiming ownership of a stake in Metalloinvest's Mikhailovsky GOK, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Putin in charge at 60 Russian church gives priest freer rein COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Alfa increases stake in Vimpelcom Britain's Debenhams has high hopes for Russia MegaFon moves closer to London IPO ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia extends Tajik base lease Russia urges restraint from Turkey over Syria ENERGY: Rosneft kicks off Russian oil's charm offensive TNK-BP keeps dividend decision on hold COMMODITIES: Coal-to-gas, China's way of boosting supply Russia's Sakhalin-2 sees flat output in 2012 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1505.74 -0.2 pct MSCI Russia 807.62 +1.52 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,001.94 -0.72 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.889/2.852 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.87 Rouble/euro 40.27 NYMEX crude $89.23 -$0.66 ICE Brent crude $111.40 -$0.62 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Moscow Newsroom)