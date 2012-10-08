Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Monday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
VTB: "There are no notable corporate events on the domestic
corporate front today. As for Russian macro, Rosstat is
scheduled to report the 3Q12 consumer confidence and September
sales of new passenger cars and LCVs today or tomorrow."
Promsvyazbank: "We expect today to see early in the
afternoon a small drop in Russian stocks."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kyrgyzstan's foreign
minister.
Lavrov speaks to the Association of European Business in
Russia on EU-Russia relations in the context of Russian WTO
membership and Eurasian integration processes.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki begins a reported
three-day visit.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark visits St. Petersburg
IN THE PAPERS :
Trading house Gunvor, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko and
chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist, had a third shareholder
until 2010, Pyotr Kolbin, says Vedomosti, citing sources.
Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky has withdrawn a lawsuit
in London's High Court against Vasily Anisimov, which was
claiming ownership of a stake in Metalloinvest's Mikhailovsky
GOK, Vedomosti reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia's Putin in charge at 60
Russian church gives priest freer rein
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Alfa increases stake in Vimpelcom
Britain's Debenhams has high hopes for Russia
MegaFon moves closer to London IPO
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia extends Tajik base lease
Russia urges restraint from Turkey over Syria
ENERGY:
Rosneft kicks off Russian oil's charm offensive
TNK-BP keeps dividend decision on hold
COMMODITIES:
Coal-to-gas, China's way of boosting supply
Russia's Sakhalin-2 sees flat output in 2012
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1505.74 -0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 807.62 +1.52 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,001.94 -0.72 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.889/2.852 pct
EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.87
Rouble/euro 40.27
NYMEX crude $89.23 -$0.66
ICE Brent crude $111.40 -$0.62
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Moscow Newsroom)