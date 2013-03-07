MOSCOW, March 7 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB: "Russian equities were still heading up yesterday, backed by a better performance from the core European markets. "On the corporate agenda today, a bunch of corporate reports (are) due out: Sberbank's February RAS, and the 4Q12 numbers from Novatek, Lukoil and X5 Retail." EVENTS (All times GMT): LONDON - Senior United States and Russian diplomats will discuss the Syrian conflict at talks in London. VOLOGDA, Russia - President Vladimir Putin travels to city of Vologda to discuss development of light industry. MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs meeting on foreign trade. MOSCOW - Anzhi vs Newcastle Round of 16 Europa League soccer match in Moscow. MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 to announce Q4 results. MOSCOW - LUKOIL, Russia's biggest non-state oil company, reports earnings. MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to publish results for Jan-Feb under local accounting standards. MOSCOW - Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek to publish Q4 and 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky holds a press-conference about 2013/14 grain crop/export prospects. IN THE PAPERS : Stolichnaya Vodka-owner SPI Group is ready to partner with Russia's Alfa Group and CEDC shareholder Mark Kaufman with respects to a restructuring of Polish vodka producer Central European Distribution Corp, Kommersant reports. Avtovaz will start production of a new 4x4 Lada model in 2016-2017, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Bolshoi dancer admits acid attack Russian and U.S. diplomats to meet on Syria COMPANIES/MARKETS: TPG not looking to increase VTB stake -source Russian broadcaster CTC raises dividends Vimpelcom eyes extra dividends  China Construction Bank moves into Russia ECONOMY/POLITICS: Revived Eurobond tax plan prompts backlash BRICs lag in cloud computing scorecard Militants from North Caucasus join 'jihad' ENERGY: Rosneft finalises $10 bln oil-for-loan deal COMMODITIES: Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project Gazprom hires banks for Eurobond-IFR MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,531.45 +0.14 pct MSCI Russia 810.22 +2.27 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,054.48 -5.40 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.076 EMBI+ Russia 159 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.77 Rouble/euro 39.9725 NYMEX crude $90.31 -$0.12 ICE Brent crude $110.77 -$0.29 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Moscow newsroom)