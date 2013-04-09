MOSCOW Here are events and news stories that
PROMSVYAZBANK: We expect to see mostly higher prices at the
start of trading today. The U.S. earnings season started well
and European indicies are expected to open higher.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
AMSTERDAM: President Putin visits the Netherlands
MOSCOW: Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema holds a
conference call to update on strategy of its Indian mobile unit.
MOSCOW: Oil and gas conferenceIN THE PAPERS :
Sales of Microsoft Corp's Surface tablet, its new
device designed to counter Apple Inc's iPad, have
started slowly in Russia, Vedomosti reported.
Diamond miner Alrosa's plans to sell premium
diamonds through Sotheby's could be under threat as the first
diamond set to be sold has been suspended by state repository
Gokhran, Kommersant reported.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
ž Topless protest against Putin in Germany
Gorbachev praises "exceptional" Thatcher
"The Iron Lady": my part in her ascent
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Phosagro launches share offering
MTS keen to developing Tele2 with VTB
Polymetal not in merger talks - CEO
Russian car sales down 4 pct in March
Vodka maker CEDC files for bankruptcy
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian reporter dies after beating
Russia Q1 GDP grew 1pct
Russia 2013 inflation to exceed 6.3 pct
ENERGY:
Gazprom, Gasunie may expand Nord Stream
Russia's FinMin targets higher fuel taxes
COMMODITIES:
Russia's winter grain worsened
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1423.30 +0.26 pct
MSCI Russia 761.83 +0.7 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1012.19 +0.5 pct
Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.911/2.872 pct
EMBI+ Russia 160 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.2195
Rouble/euro 40.5775
NYMEX crude $93.77 +$0.41
ICE Brent crude $105.29 +$0.63
