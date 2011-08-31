By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

BCS: The external background is neutral, with Brent price seen supporting Russian stocks.

Troika: We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to chair a meeting on demography.

MOSCOW - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft to hold a conference call about Exxon deal- 1300 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russia's second-biggest oil company LUKOIL to report Q2 2011 financial results.

MOSCOW - Russian power grid company FSK to report H1 2011 financial results.

MOSCOW - Russia's Mail.RU Group ( MAILRq.L ) to report H1 2011 financials.

MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Okey ( OKEYq.L ) to report H1 2011 financials.

MOSCOW - Russian drug producer Pharmstandard to report H1 2011 financials.

MOSCOW - Russia's InterRAO holds an EGM to elect board of directors and new chief executive.

IN THE PAPERS :

Kommersant writes that Alisher Usmanov and Alexander Mamut are in talks to sell part of their stake in SUP, owner of the LiveJournal blog and cites sources as saying Yahoo Inc has expressed interest in the stake.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Exxon, Rosneft tie up in Russian Arctic, U.S. Eight killed in Chechnya suicide attack-report

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sberbank Q2 net profit at top end of forecasts Gazprom Q1 tops forecasts as gas buyers rush in Bank of Moscow bailout saved VTB - ex-CEO LUKOIL Q2 net profit seen up 47 pct Globaltrans upbeat on H2 as H1 profit rises Rusagro CEO windfall plunges firm into red Polyus offers to buy back stock at 1,900 rbls Rouble falls on US, EU data M.Video H1 net profit up 50 pct Russia July cellphone penetration 154.5 pct

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Belarus to let rouble float freely in mid-Sept Belarus cbank hikes refinancing rate to 27 pct Medvedev backs Putin's man to run St Petersburg Russia lifts suspension on launches of rocket ENERGY: Ukraine seeks to cut imports of Russian gas Russian July refinery runs fell 1.7 pct m/m TABLE-Russia July refinery runs fall 1.7 pct Rosneft to sell 8 Urals crude cargoes in Sept COMMODITIES: Russia Railways stops grain shipments to Novo TABLE-Russian beet sugar refining up 32 pct y/y Ukraine sees record maize harvest, export

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:

RTS 1,674.4 +0.72 pct

MSCI Russia 868.0 +1.13 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 1,017.9 +0.42 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.164/4.146 pct

EMBI+ Russia 253 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 28.9200

Rouble/euro 41.7723

NYMEX crude CLc1 $88.64 -$0.26

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $114.10 +$0.08

