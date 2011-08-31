By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Aug 31 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
BCS: The external background is neutral, with Brent price
seen supporting Russian stocks.
Troika: We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0
percent.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to chair a
meeting on demography.
MOSCOW - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft to
hold a conference call about Exxon deal- 1300 GMT.
MOSCOW - Russia's second-biggest oil company LUKOIL
to report Q2 2011 financial results.
MOSCOW - Russian power grid company FSK to report
H1 2011 financial results.
MOSCOW - Russia's Mail.RU Group (MAILRq.L) to report H1 2011
financials.
MOSCOW - Russian grocery chain Okey (OKEYq.L) to report H1
2011 financials.
MOSCOW - Russian drug producer Pharmstandard to
report H1 2011 financials.
MOSCOW - Russia's InterRAO holds an EGM to elect
board of directors and new chief executive.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant writes that Alisher Usmanov and Alexander Mamut
are in talks to sell part of their stake in SUP, owner of the
LiveJournal blog and cites sources as saying Yahoo Inc
has expressed interest in the stake.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Exxon, Rosneft tie up in Russian Arctic, U.S.
Eight killed in Chechnya suicide attack-report
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Sberbank Q2 net profit at top end of forecasts
Gazprom Q1 tops forecasts as gas buyers rush in
Bank of Moscow bailout saved VTB - ex-CEO
LUKOIL Q2 net profit seen up 47 pct
Globaltrans upbeat on H2 as H1 profit rises
Rusagro CEO windfall plunges firm into red
Polyus offers to buy back stock at 1,900 rbls
Rouble falls on US, EU data
M.Video H1 net profit up 50 pct
Russia July cellphone penetration 154.5 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Belarus to let rouble float freely in mid-Sept
Belarus cbank hikes refinancing rate to 27 pct
Medvedev backs Putin's man to run St Petersburg
Russia lifts suspension on launches of rocket
ENERGY:
Ukraine seeks to cut imports of Russian gas
Russian July refinery runs fell 1.7 pct m/m
TABLE-Russia July refinery runs fall 1.7 pct
Rosneft to sell 8 Urals crude cargoes in Sept
COMMODITIES:
Russia Railways stops grain shipments to Novo
TABLE-Russian beet sugar refining up 32 pct y/y
Ukraine sees record maize harvest, export
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,674.4 +0.72 pct
MSCI Russia 868.0 +1.13 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,017.9 +0.42 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.164/4.146 pct
EMBI+ Russia 253 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 28.9200
Rouble/euro 41.7723
NYMEX crude CLc1 $88.64 -$0.26
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $114.10 +$0.08
