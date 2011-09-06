MOSCOW, Sept 6 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.

You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242

STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):

Aton: The external background is negative with U.S. futures losing over 2 percent in the morning pressured by weak labour statistics.

Troika: We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

YAROSLAVL, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to open the Yaroslavl global policy forum.

MOSCOW - United Russia senior official Andrei Vorobyov holds a press conference.

RUSSIA - Danish Queen Margrethe II` to visit.

MOSCOW - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS reports Q2 financials.

MOSCOW - Nomos bank NMOSq.L is expected to announce Q2 results.

MOSCOW - Bank of Moscow first deputy CEO Alexander Yastrib to give a briefing on cooperation with United electronic trading platform.

IN THE PAPERS :

Kommersant reports that Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska may sell up to 75 percent of Baselcement to Irish building materials group CRH .

The business daily runs an interview with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich about gas price dispute with Russia.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia-Ukraine gas talks head for crunch COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian banks could withstand euro shock-c.bank RUSAL rejects Norilsk buyback offer Bank of Moscow bailout sequence may change Rouble hurt by falling oil, receding rate rise Phosagro plans $2.5 billion chemical plant INTERVIEW-M.Video mulls secondary share offer Rusagro to buy back shares five months after IPO RUSAL to raise Irish refinery capacity Nomos Q2 net seen at 2.62 bln rbls Russian electricity demand seen up 3-4 pct in 12 TGK-1 H1 net profit at 4.43 bln roubles ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia posts 1st monthly price falls since 2005 INTERVIEW-Putin's authority wanes in Russia Ukraine warns of lawsuit over Russian gas-report ENERGY: Ukraine hopes for Russia gas deal outside court July Russia coal exports rise to 8.75 mln T Shell, Warly no longer sole winners of Rosneft

COMMODITIES: Russia grain crop up y/y with 56 pct harvested Russia wheat prices rise, barley slips-analysts Russia beet test shows weight up, sugar down Ukraine grain exports fall, farmers blame duty Ukraine govt keeps grain export duties - AgMin Ukraine grain crop at 34.9 mln T from 74 pct

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:

RTS 1,612.3 -0.29 pct

MSCI Russia 836.7 -2.54 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 980.2 -0.94 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.145/4.122 pct

EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.6300

Rouble/euro 41.6600

NYMEX crude CLc1 $83.41 -$3.04

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $110.05 -$0.03

For Russian bank balances see

For Russian company news, double click on

Treasury news Corporate debt

Russian stocks Russia country guide

All Russian news Scrolling stocks news

Emerging markets top news

Top deals European companies