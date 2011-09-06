MOSCOW, Sept 6 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.
Aton: The external background is negative with U.S. futures
losing over 2 percent in the morning pressured by weak labour
statistics.
Troika: We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0
percent.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
YAROSLAVL, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to
open the Yaroslavl global policy forum.
MOSCOW - United Russia senior official Andrei Vorobyov holds
a press conference.
RUSSIA - Danish Queen Margrethe II` to visit.
MOSCOW - Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS
reports Q2 financials.
MOSCOW - Nomos bank NMOSq.L is expected to
announce Q2 results.
MOSCOW - Bank of Moscow first deputy CEO Alexander
Yastrib to give a briefing on cooperation with United electronic
trading platform.
IN THE PAPERS :
Kommersant reports that Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska
may sell up to 75 percent of Baselcement to Irish building
materials group CRH .
The business daily runs an interview with Ukrainian
President Viktor Yanukovich about gas price dispute with Russia.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russia-Ukraine gas talks head for crunch
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian banks could withstand euro shock-c.bank
RUSAL rejects Norilsk buyback offer
Bank of Moscow bailout sequence may change
Rouble hurt by falling oil, receding rate rise
Phosagro plans $2.5 billion chemical plant
INTERVIEW-M.Video mulls secondary share offer
Rusagro to buy back shares five months after IPO
RUSAL to raise Irish refinery capacity
Nomos Q2 net seen at 2.62 bln rbls
Russian electricity demand seen up 3-4 pct in 12
TGK-1 H1 net profit at 4.43 bln roubles
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia posts 1st monthly price falls since 2005
INTERVIEW-Putin's authority wanes in Russia
Ukraine warns of lawsuit over Russian gas-report
ENERGY:
Ukraine hopes for Russia gas deal outside court
July Russia coal exports rise to 8.75 mln T
Shell, Warly no longer sole winners of Rosneft
COMMODITIES:
Russia grain crop up y/y with 56 pct harvested
Russia wheat prices rise, barley slips-analysts
Russia beet test shows weight up, sugar down
Ukraine grain exports fall, farmers blame duty
Ukraine govt keeps grain export duties - AgMin
Ukraine grain crop at 34.9 mln T from 74 pct
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,612.3 -0.29 pct
MSCI Russia 836.7 -2.54 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 980.2 -0.94 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.145/4.122 pct
EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.6300
Rouble/euro 41.6600
NYMEX crude CLc1 $83.41 -$3.04
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $110.05 -$0.03
