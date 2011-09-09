MOSCOW, Sept 9 Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
BCS: Expects flat opening. "Today we will price in
yesterday's news, which were eagerly awaited... But there is no
direction."
URALSIB Capital: "Global news flow failed to impress markets
yesterday. In commodity markets, investors are waiting for the
release of important statistics before taking positions."
TROIKA: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.5
percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia - Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is
visiting weapon exposition at the Urals' city
MOSCOW - German Gref, CEO of Sberbank to brief
reporters after the bank clinched a deal to buy VBI, the eastern
European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken
OTVVp.VI
MOSCOW - The city holds a retail conference, featuring
executives from Russian and international retailers including X5
(PJPq.L), Inditex, and IKEA
IN THE PAPERS :
Russian steel-pipe maker ChelPipe may sell up to
25 percent to French maker of seamless industrial tubes for the
energy sector Vallourec , Russian business daily
Kommersant reported.
The newspaper also said, citing industry sources, that
Nestle SA , the world's biggest food group, is in talks
to acquire Russian baby food producer Progress.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Putin to meet Cameron, ending 4-year freeze
Medvedev: Syria signals must target both sides
Medvedev demands action to improve air safety
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Wal-Mart hires former head of Russia's X5 as VP
Russia stocks up before US comments
Markets helped by Sberbank report
Mordashov lifts stake in TUI above 25 percent
Russia August auto sales up 32 pct y/y -AEB
Sitronics says Q2 net loss down 28 percent
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
VBI deal kick-starts Sberbank's expansion
Bank tied to Prokhorov raided
Young Chechens want more freedom-envoy
Ice hockey to help rebuild Yaroslavl team
Russia's Q2 GDP growth confirmed at 3.4 pct
ENERGY:
Rosneft to expand its offshore oil base
Bashneft Q2 net profit rises to $532 mln
COMMODITIES:
Med Crude-Urals jumps to premium
Rusal sees aluminium demand staying firm
Russia may export 3.3 mln T grain in Sept
Gazprom to enter Czech retail energy market
Russia may buy grain for intervention stocks
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,660.9 -0.9 pct
MSCI Russia 865.7 +0.5 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,010.4 -1.3 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.048/4.030 pct
EMBI+ Russia 255 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.6850
Rouble/euro 41.2995
NYMEX crude CLc1 $89.13 +$0.08
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $114.75 +$0.20
