BCS: Expects flat opening. "Today we will price in yesterday's news, which were eagerly awaited... But there is no direction."

URALSIB Capital: "Global news flow failed to impress markets yesterday. In commodity markets, investors are waiting for the release of important statistics before taking positions."

TROIKA: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.5 percent."

NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia - Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is visiting weapon exposition at the Urals' city

MOSCOW - German Gref, CEO of Sberbank to brief reporters after the bank clinched a deal to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI

MOSCOW - The city holds a retail conference, featuring executives from Russian and international retailers including X5 (PJPq.L), Inditex, and IKEA

Russian steel-pipe maker ChelPipe may sell up to 25 percent to French maker of seamless industrial tubes for the energy sector Vallourec , Russian business daily Kommersant reported.

The newspaper also said, citing industry sources, that Nestle SA , the world's biggest food group, is in talks to acquire Russian baby food producer Progress.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Putin to meet Cameron, ending 4-year freeze Medvedev: Syria signals must target both sides Medvedev demands action to improve air safety

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Wal-Mart hires former head of Russia's X5 as VP Russia stocks up before US comments Markets helped by Sberbank report Mordashov lifts stake in TUI above 25 percent Russia August auto sales up 32 pct y/y -AEB Sitronics says Q2 net loss down 28 percent

ECONOMY/POLITICS: VBI deal kick-starts Sberbank's expansion Bank tied to Prokhorov raided Young Chechens want more freedom-envoy Ice hockey to help rebuild Yaroslavl team Russia's Q2 GDP growth confirmed at 3.4 pct

ENERGY: Rosneft to expand its offshore oil base Bashneft Q2 net profit rises to $532 mln

COMMODITIES: Med Crude-Urals jumps to premium Rusal sees aluminium demand staying firm Russia may export 3.3 mln T grain in Sept Gazprom to enter Czech retail energy market Russia may buy grain for intervention stocks MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,660.9 -0.9 pct MSCI Russia 865.7 +0.5 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,010.4 -1.3 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.048/4.030 pct EMBI+ Russia 255 basis points over Rouble/dollar 29.6850 Rouble/euro 41.2995 NYMEX crude CLc1 $89.13 +$0.08 ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $114.75 +$0.20

