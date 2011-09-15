GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
Sept 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
Uralsib: Positive news from Europe shored up markets yesterday and US indices surged by more than 1.3 percent by the end of the session. We expect a marginally positive opening for the Russian market today, but activity will be low ahead of the release of US and European economic statistics.
TROIKA DIALOG: We are opening our prices this morning up 1.5 percent.
ALOR: Technically, MICEX index may test the range of 1,520-1,525 points, which it failed to break through the day before. A further increase facilitate testing the 1,550-1,560 points range.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Reuters Investment Summit
SOCHI, Russia - Investment forum starts at the Black Sea resort of Sochi
ASTRAKHAN, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to meet his Kazakh counterpart in the Caspian port of Astrakhan
MOSCOW - Head of Russia-Libya business council chairs roundtable on Russian oil interests in Libya postwar
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry to hold a weekly briefing
MOSCOW - World Bank to brief on its updated outlook on Russia
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's state development bank VEB is not involved in financing the purchase of coal miner Raspadskaya , the bank's head told Vedomosti business daily in an interview.
Japan's No.3 automaker Honda Motor Co is mulling construction of a car-making plant in Russia, Kommersant business daily reports citing government sources. The paper says Honda will present its project to Economy Ministry today.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: REUTERS-SUMMIT Reuters Russia Investment Summit Speakers at Russia Investment Putin to return as president in 2012 - poll Russia's 2011 WTO entry hinges on EU - Kremlin Rouble overvalued, Deputy Econ Minister says Norilsk sees Trafigura as project Stop stealing - The reform Russia needs most? Sibur looks at Petronas as IPO valuation proxy Medvedev aide favours government reshuffle Euro zone needs a plan before Russia can help Moscow bourse takes on London Russia needs investors not taxes, Potanin says
COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia bond curve flatter Sistema warns of new wave of turmoil Cherkizovo Q2 net profit rises 15 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS: Minsk suspected of helping Iran skirt sanctions IMF urges more monetary tightening in Russia ID:nS1E78D24S] BRICS give lukewarm response to Brazil euro plan Obama to name Russia adviser as Moscow envoy OSCE hopes to observe Russian vote C.bank seeks to boost rate policy efficiency
ENERGY: Ukraine sees Russian gas price jumping in 2012
COMMODITIES: EuroChem interested in BASF fertiliser ops Russia to ship extra 200kt Urals in Sept
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,582.3 +0.8 pct
MSCI Russia 808.1 +0.3 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 955.4 +1.3 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.166/4.147 pct
EMBI+ Russia 267 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.4500
Rouble/euro 41.6723
NYMEX crude CLc1 $88.58 -$0.35
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $112.10 -$0.30
