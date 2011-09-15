Sept 15 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

Uralsib: Positive news from Europe shored up markets yesterday and US indices surged by more than 1.3 percent by the end of the session. We expect a marginally positive opening for the Russian market today, but activity will be low ahead of the release of US and European economic statistics.

TROIKA DIALOG: We are opening our prices this morning up 1.5 percent.

ALOR: Technically, MICEX index may test the range of 1,520-1,525 points, which it failed to break through the day before. A further increase facilitate testing the 1,550-1,560 points range.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Reuters Investment Summit

SOCHI, Russia - Investment forum starts at the Black Sea resort of Sochi

ASTRAKHAN, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to meet his Kazakh counterpart in the Caspian port of Astrakhan

MOSCOW - Head of Russia-Libya business council chairs roundtable on Russian oil interests in Libya postwar

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry to hold a weekly briefing

MOSCOW - World Bank to brief on its updated outlook on Russia

IN THE PAPERS :

Russia's state development bank VEB is not involved in financing the purchase of coal miner Raspadskaya , the bank's head told Vedomosti business daily in an interview.

Japan's No.3 automaker Honda Motor Co is mulling construction of a car-making plant in Russia, Kommersant business daily reports citing government sources. The paper says Honda will present its project to Economy Ministry today.

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia bond curve flatter Sistema warns of new wave of turmoil Cherkizovo Q2 net profit rises 15 pct

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Minsk suspected of helping Iran skirt sanctions IMF urges more monetary tightening in Russia ID:nS1E78D24S] BRICS give lukewarm response to Brazil euro plan Obama to name Russia adviser as Moscow envoy OSCE hopes to observe Russian vote C.bank seeks to boost rate policy efficiency

ENERGY: Ukraine sees Russian gas price jumping in 2012

COMMODITIES: EuroChem interested in BASF fertiliser ops Russia to ship extra 200kt Urals in Sept

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:

RTS 1,582.3 +0.8 pct

MSCI Russia 808.1 +0.3 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 955.4 +1.3 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.166/4.147 pct

EMBI+ Russia 267 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 30.4500

Rouble/euro 41.6723

NYMEX crude CLc1 $88.58 -$0.35

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $112.10 -$0.30

