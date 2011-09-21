MOSCOW, Sept 21 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

Financial bookmakers expect the leading European benchmark indexes to fall on Wednesday, as investors book some of the previous session's sharp gains ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

NETTRADER.ru: "We expect a negative opening of the trade session today. The reasons behind this are the U.S. markets and oil price dynamics."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin to give a speech at the Duma lower house of parliament

MOSCOW - Economy Ministry to report GDP monthly data

MOSCOW - Russian government to discuss budget parameters

MOSCOW - Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom to brief investors on its power generating business

MOSCOW - LSR Group to report H1 financials

ASTANA, Kazakhstan - "Environment for Europe" Ministerial Conference (to Sept. 23).

IN THE PAPERS :

Chinese firm Sinopec and Russia's top crude producer Rosneft are studying the possibility of joining forces and building a refinery as part of their Russian joint venture Udmurtneft, business daily Kommersant reports.

Private fund British Empire Special Situations PLC is looking to buy gas assets of Russian diamond miner Alrosa for up to $1.3 billion, Kommersant says.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :

TOP NEWS European court spurns some key Yukos claims IMF cuts Russia's growth, urges reforms

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sberbank seeks up to $2 bln loan Rouble weakest since Dec 2009 vs basket Russian bonds could be new safe haven Russia's Yandex launches in Turkey Russia to offer no premium on six-year OFZs Transneft Q2 net more than doubles ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia in zinc mining deal with Iran C.bank sees capital flows shift from 2012 ENERGY: INTERVIEW-EU energy boss has no Russia worries ANALYSIS-Oil downside risk rises

COMMODITIES: Russia to import more beef amid low output Azerbaijan to cut oil export via Russia Russia to build a new deep sea grain terminal Azerbaijan may complete Turkey gas talks Drought delays Ukraine winter grain sowing

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:

RTS 1,531.5 -0.27 pct

MSCI Russia 796.2 +1.42 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 954.0 +0.30 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.278/4.239 pct

EMBI+ Russia 283 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.3550

Rouble/euro 42.9500

NYMEX crude CLc1 $86.87 -$0.05

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $110.55 +$0.01

