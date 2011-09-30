MOSCOW, Sept 30 Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
NETTRADER.ru: "Today we expect a flat opening on the Russian trading floors,
but a slip into the red is possible."
OLMA: "The rising trend could be interrupted in the first half of the day as
the global markets do not look steady enough to expect high buyers activity. In
the second half of the day US inflation data (PCE index) may influence the
trade."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian TV interview with President Dmitry Medvedev (1630)
MOSCOW - President Medvedev chairs a weekly meeting of his Security Council
in his residence outside Moscow
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry weekly briefing
MOSCOW - TNK-BP Holding Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
MOSCOW - Severstal JT STK CO Extraordinary General Meeting
IN THE PAPERS :
Former owner of Wadan Yards dockyard Andrey Burlakov was killed in a Moscow
restaurant, business daily Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti daily says Russia's Far East region is facing gasoline deficit due
to maintenance works at the railways. The resulting railway's bottleneck
capacity led to crude oil shortages at Rosneft's Komsomolsky refinery.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rouble down on risk aversion, stocks up
VTB buys 81 pct in BoM, ends long battle
Severstal seeks to be a top-5 global steelmaker
Protest ends at RUSAL rail line in Guinea - source
Deputy PM seeks to calm markets after FinMin quits
TransCreditBank mulls $240 mln share issue
Russian vodka producer Synergy H1 net up 22 pct
YIT sees Russian business growing at least 10 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Ukraine sees no cut in Russia natgas transit fee
Al Qaeda plays big role in Russia's insurgency
Even oil-rich Russia can't afford guns and butter
Tymoshenko denounces "lynch" trial
U.S. vote on Russia trade looms as WTO deal nears
ENERGY:
EU, Turkey pile pressure on Gazprom
COMMODITIES:
Russia bans Tyson beef imports on E. coli scare
Russia to launch new Baltic oil terminal in Nov
Russia harvests 86.4 mln T grain by Sept 28 -AgMin
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,384.1 -0.36 pct
MSCI Russia 723.0 +1.64 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 882.3 -1.36 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 5.121/5.081 pct
EMBI+ Russia 354 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.8500
Rouble/euro 43.4375
NYMEX crude CLc1 $82.55 +$0.39
ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $104.34 +$0.39
