MOSCOW, Sept 30 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.

NETTRADER.ru: "Today we expect a flat opening on the Russian trading floors, but a slip into the red is possible."

OLMA: "The rising trend could be interrupted in the first half of the day as the global markets do not look steady enough to expect high buyers activity. In the second half of the day US inflation data (PCE index) may influence the trade."

MOSCOW - Russian TV interview with President Dmitry Medvedev (1630)

MOSCOW - President Medvedev chairs a weekly meeting of his Security Council in his residence outside Moscow

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry weekly briefing

MOSCOW - TNK-BP Holding Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

MOSCOW - Severstal JT STK CO Extraordinary General Meeting

Former owner of Wadan Yards dockyard Andrey Burlakov was killed in a Moscow restaurant, business daily Kommersant reports.

Vedomosti daily says Russia's Far East region is facing gasoline deficit due to maintenance works at the railways. The resulting railway's bottleneck capacity led to crude oil shortages at Rosneft's Komsomolsky refinery.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble down on risk aversion, stocks up VTB buys 81 pct in BoM, ends long battle Severstal seeks to be a top-5 global steelmaker Protest ends at RUSAL rail line in Guinea - source Deputy PM seeks to calm markets after FinMin quits TransCreditBank mulls $240 mln share issue Russian vodka producer Synergy H1 net up 22 pct YIT sees Russian business growing at least 10 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Ukraine sees no cut in Russia natgas transit fee Al Qaeda plays big role in Russia's insurgency Even oil-rich Russia can't afford guns and butter Tymoshenko denounces "lynch" trial U.S. vote on Russia trade looms as WTO deal nears

ENERGY: EU, Turkey pile pressure on Gazprom COMMODITIES: Russia bans Tyson beef imports on E. coli scare Russia to launch new Baltic oil terminal in Nov Russia harvests 86.4 mln T grain by Sept 28 -AgMin

RTS 1,384.1 -0.36 pct

MSCI Russia 723.0 +1.64 pct

MSCI Emerging Markets 882.3 -1.36 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 5.121/5.081 pct

EMBI+ Russia 354 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.8500

Rouble/euro 43.4375

NYMEX crude CLc1 $82.55 +$0.39

ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $104.34 +$0.39

