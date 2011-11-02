MOSCOW, Nov 2 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

GK Alor: "The Russian stock market is expected to rise at the opening thanks to increased oil prices".

Uralsib: "Investors pulled out of risky assets, as Greece surprised the world calling a referendum on the rescue package and austerity measures, which hints at a potential political crisis to come. We expect the Russian market to open flat after a heavy sell-off yesterday."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev meets South Korean President Lee Myung-bak

MOSCOW - Russian Energy Ministry to disclose oil and gas production statistics

MOSCOW - Local bankers to meet central bank's officials

MOSCOW - Aeroflot to hold board of directors meeting

MOSCOW - Russian oil company Surgutneftegaz is expected to announce Q3 2011 financial results under Russian Accounting Standards

MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data

MOSCOW - Enel OGK-5 OAO to report 9-months financials

IN THE PAPERS :

Russian business daily Vedomosti says Moscow airports will see up to 22 percent rise in jet fuel prices due to fuel shortages.

Kommersant business daily reports that international energy trader Trafigura emerged as a co-owner of oil loading facilities at First Murmansk Terminal, citing Trafigura's regulatory filing.

The paper also runs an interview with the head of Boeing operation in Russia and CIS, Sergey Kravchenko.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Chinese and Russian firms fare worst in bribery index Putin invokes history's lions for return to Kremlin Kyrgyz president-elect wants U.S. air base closed

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian market suffers worst sell-off in 6 weeks Russia FinMin pledges liquidity to market Telenor asks for injunction in Vimpelcom case Kerimov buying minority stake in Rostelecom - paper

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian oligarch admits he leads an "extravagant" life Ukraine leader says European integration still key Russia cbank sees 2011 capital outflow at $70 bln ENERGY: Russia Kirishi refinery diesel export pipeline to shut Ukraine says can pay roubles for Russian gas Azeri Jan-Oct oil export via Russia down 13.5 pct First Ust-Luga loadings confirmed for Nov/Dec Russian refinery maintenance schedule to March 2012 Revamped tax to add 30 mln T to Rosneft top oilfield China says Russia gas talks developing well

COMMODITIES: Urals strong in Baltic, new port to open MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,482.0 -0.20 pct MSCI Russia 789.6 -3.74 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 964.7 -0.41 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.338/4.307 pct EMBI+ Russia 287 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 30.8000 Rouble/euro 42.1350

NYMEX crude CLc1 $91.51 -$0.68 ICE Brent crude LCOc1 $109.03 -$0.51

