MOSCOW, Nov 23 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Wednesday.
Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "Although facing an opening drop, markets are
unlikely to see any significant additional moves until fresh news from Europe
and the U.S. becomes available later today."
Promsvyazbank: "General background and key external factors have been
negative for Russian stock market today in the morning. We expect to see a
mostly downside movement in Russia's most liquid names against this background."
Olma: "Renwed downward correction in the RTS index is possible today at the
beginning of the trading session following a fall in world's indices."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev chairs Security Council meeting
MOSCOW - Russia's leading business daily Vedomosti holds its Financial forum
with acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov along with mid-sized banks'
executives attending. LINK: www.vedomosti.ru/events/ffr11/
MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data
MOSCOW - EBRD's chief economist Erik Berglof to hold a news conference
MOSCOW - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal International may
announce a buy back share price
BAKU - Ministers and top officials from Central, East and South Asia to meet
in the Azeri capital of Baku to mark 10th anniversary of the Central Asia
Regional Economic Cooperation
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will consider on Wednesday an
offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus 320 aircraft worth $2.25 billion, Russian
business daily Vedomosti reported citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.
The paper also runs an interview with co-owner and director general of
Russia's top drug retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6.
Russian power distribution company MRSK eyes a stake at E.ON
Bulgaria EAD, Kommersant business daily says citing unidentified sources.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
US to stop sharing data with Russia under arms pact
Tajik court frees pilots as Russian ties strained
Russia says new US sanctions on Iran unacceptable
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Sibur: weak China demand weighs on chemicals prices
Russia stocks up slightly, cbank and taxes help rouble
Gazprombank to test market for dlr Eurobond-source
Vozrozhdenie says Kogan wants control
RusHydro gets 40 bln rouble loan from Sberbank
Vozrozhdeniye Q3 profit seen at 482 mln rbls
Acron 9M profit up on high fertiliser demand
AFI Development Q3 earnings boosted by revaluation
MMK mulls bid for Australia's Flinders
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia economic growth in Oct highest so far in '11
ENERGY:
Norway launches offshore oil drive at Russian border
ANALYSIS-Don't bet on big fall in oil
COMMODITIES:
Russia can be leading beet producer, hurdles remain
Med Crude-Urals edges up, Iran a worry
TNK-BP to load extra 140K T of Urals in Nov-trade
Russia to build new grain terminal in far East
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,433.0 +0.13 pct
MSCI Russia 762.0 +1.1 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 898.5 -1.2 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.573/4.542 pct
EMBI+ Russia 310 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.0501
Rouble/euro 42.0075
NYMEX crude $96.92 -$1.08
ICE Brent crude $108.15 -$0.88
(Moscow Newsroom)