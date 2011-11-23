MOSCOW, Nov 23 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.

Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "Although facing an opening drop, markets are unlikely to see any significant additional moves until fresh news from Europe and the U.S. becomes available later today."

Promsvyazbank: "General background and key external factors have been negative for Russian stock market today in the morning. We expect to see a mostly downside movement in Russia's most liquid names against this background."

Olma: "Renwed downward correction in the RTS index is possible today at the beginning of the trading session following a fall in world's indices."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev chairs Security Council meeting

MOSCOW - Russia's leading business daily Vedomosti holds its Financial forum with acting Finance Minister Anton Siluanov along with mid-sized banks' executives attending. LINK: www.vedomosti.ru/events/ffr11/

MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data

MOSCOW - EBRD's chief economist Erik Berglof to hold a news conference

MOSCOW - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal International may announce a buy back share price

BAKU - Ministers and top officials from Central, East and South Asia to meet in the Azeri capital of Baku to mark 10th anniversary of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation

IN THE PAPERS :

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot will consider on Wednesday an offer for the purchase of 30 Airbus 320 aircraft worth $2.25 billion, Russian business daily Vedomosti reported citing Aeroflot and Airbus sources.

The paper also runs an interview with co-owner and director general of Russia's top drug retailer Pharmacy Chain 36.6.

Russian power distribution company MRSK eyes a stake at E.ON Bulgaria EAD, Kommersant business daily says citing unidentified sources.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: US to stop sharing data with Russia under arms pact Tajik court frees pilots as Russian ties strained Russia says new US sanctions on Iran unacceptable

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sibur: weak China demand weighs on chemicals prices Russia stocks up slightly, cbank and taxes help rouble Gazprombank to test market for dlr Eurobond-source Vozrozhdenie says Kogan wants control RusHydro gets 40 bln rouble loan from Sberbank Vozrozhdeniye Q3 profit seen at 482 mln rbls Acron 9M profit up on high fertiliser demand AFI Development Q3 earnings boosted by revaluation MMK mulls bid for Australia's Flinders

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia economic growth in Oct highest so far in '11 ENERGY: Norway launches offshore oil drive at Russian border ANALYSIS-Don't bet on big fall in oil

COMMODITIES: Russia can be leading beet producer, hurdles remain Med Crude-Urals edges up, Iran a worry TNK-BP to load extra 140K T of Urals in Nov-trade Russia to build new grain terminal in far East

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,433.0 +0.13 pct MSCI Russia 762.0 +1.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 898.5 -1.2 pct

Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.573/4.542 pct EMBI+ Russia 310 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 31.0501 Rouble/euro 42.0075

NYMEX crude $96.92 -$1.08 ICE Brent crude $108.15 -$0.88

