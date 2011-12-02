MOSCOW, Dec 2 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.

Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "Equities are marginally lower while commodities are a little better. One-month Brent is back above $109 p/bbl, copper is 20 basis points better and gold is at $1,744.9 per ounce, a gain of 30 basis points. The dollar-euro rate is unchanged from yesterday's level at $1.346. All of which suggests a stable opening for Moscow's bourses this morning while the rouble should benefit from the better oil price."

OLMA: "Strong movements are unlikely this morning as external background looks uncertain. Closing day's levels will much depend on U.S. labor market data due at 17.30 Moscow time"

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russia's Energy Ministry publishes monthly oil and gas statistics;

ST. PETERSBURG - PM Putin visits Baltic shipyard in St Petersburg;

MOSCOW - Bank St Petersburg to report Q3 earnings under IFRS;

MOSCOW - President Dmitry Medvedev chairs his Security Council meeting;

IN THE PAPERS :

Sweden's IKEA is suspending plans to build more large stores in Russia, Vedomosti business daily reports citing Per Wendschlag, head of the company's Russian business.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: PREVIEW-Putin's party set to lose ground in Russia INSIGHT-In Russia, nationalists turn on Putin

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Citi appoints Slavinskiy to head CIS banking unit Russian stocks extend gains, rouble down TABLE-Russian cellphone penetration 155.5 pct in Oct POLL-Russian stocks set for post-election rally Gazprom to cut investments, up dividends - IFAX Russia's Cherkizovo Q3 net profit rises 18 pct LUKOIL targets 3.5 pct annual output growth Rusagro Q3 profit hit by cane sugar market turmoil Nomos Bank Q3 net misses forecast on trade loss Russia Novatek buys regional gas distributor

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian wine ruling to hit EU exports-Italian lobby Russia warns West over Iran tension INTERVIEW-Russians tire of Putin-opposition leader Putin, Medvedev pledge public sector cash before vote Putin's United Russia looks to soldiers for votes INTERVIEW-Putin must open up Russia to avoid turmoil IMF sees no Belarus loan talks this year ENERGY: Russia Dec diesel export ex-Primorsk to jump -sources EU, Russia say third package conflict can be solved Gazprom sees significant progress in Ukraine talks

COMMODITIES: Norilsk executive sees palladium deficit in 2012 Urals strong, Iran oil sanctions delayed MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,547.9 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 829.1 +0.6 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 954.8 -0.5 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.318/4.261 pct EMBI+ Russia 281 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 30.7450 Rouble/euro 41.4875

NYMEX crude $100.05 -$0.15 ICE Brent crude $109.33 +$0.34

