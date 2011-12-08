Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
ALOR: "Investors are likely to follow the rise on the U.S. market at the
opening. But expectations of the ECB meeting outcome and proximity of the U.S.
futures to resistance levels may lead to profit fixing on longs in the first
half of the day."
NETTRADER: "External background is neutral... The focus today is on the ECB
and the Bank of England decisions on rates as well as the U.S. labour market
data."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Russian Interior Ministry investigators, who work on cases of the
Hermitage Fund head William Browder and lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, to give a press
conference.
MOSCOW - Russian state-controlled telecoms company Rostelecom
reports third-quarter financial results.
MOSCOW - Severstal , Russia's second-largest steelmaker,
to post third quarter earnings.
MOSCOW - Russia's second biggest lender VTB to report
third-quarter results, which are expected to be hit by recent market turmoil.
MOSCOW - Mid-sized oil company Bashneft, owned by Sistema holding
, to report third-quarter results.
MOSCOW - The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank to give a briefing on
2011 results with local senior management attending.
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia may sell some state-controlled companies' shares as a part of a wider
privatisation programme below their price set at previous initial public
offering, despite objections from Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, business
daily Vedomosti reports.
Head of ExxonMobil Russia's operations Glenn Waller told Kommersant
daily the company offered Russia's top crude producer Rosneft a
participation in its projects in third countries. He added that agreement from
other participants in these projects are needed to allow Rosneft in.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
NATO still hopes for Russia missile system deal
Social media makes anti-Putin protests "snowball" [ID:nL5E7N62N ]
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks off as further demos planned
Russian protests block VEB's Eurobond deal-sources
BP in talks to settle with Russian partners - FT
Russian court to hear appeal on BP case in January
Rosneft to sign increased $2 bln loan-sources
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
UN says Russia air firms' staff guilty of sex abuse
Russian police block new anti-Putin rally
Medvedev's Twitter obscenity provokes shock
Putin takes formal step to regain Kremlin top job
ENERGY:
Ukraine, Russia agree delayed gas payments
TNK-BP's Venezuela JV eyes 9 pct oil output growth
COMMODITIES:
Russia seen exporting at least 25 mln tonnes of grain
Urals bid up slightly, China buys Libya
Potash miner Uralkali sees no Q1 price hikes
Bulgaria to abandon trans-Balkan oil pipeline
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,471.7 +0.27 pct
MSCI Russia 780.8 -0.72 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 954.7 -0.48 pct
Russia 30-yr Eurobond yield: 4.371/4.294 pct
EMBI+ Russia 296 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 31.2999
Rouble/euro 41.8500
NYMEX crude $100.52 +$0.02
ICE Brent crude $109.64 +$0.11
