Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

ALOR: "Investors are likely to follow the rise on the U.S. market at the opening. But expectations of the ECB meeting outcome and proximity of the U.S. futures to resistance levels may lead to profit fixing on longs in the first half of the day."

NETTRADER: "External background is neutral... The focus today is on the ECB and the Bank of England decisions on rates as well as the U.S. labour market data."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian Interior Ministry investigators, who work on cases of the Hermitage Fund head William Browder and lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, to give a press conference.

MOSCOW - Russian state-controlled telecoms company Rostelecom reports third-quarter financial results.

MOSCOW - Severstal , Russia's second-largest steelmaker, to post third quarter earnings.

MOSCOW - Russia's second biggest lender VTB to report third-quarter results, which are expected to be hit by recent market turmoil.

MOSCOW - Mid-sized oil company Bashneft, owned by Sistema holding , to report third-quarter results.

MOSCOW - The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank to give a briefing on 2011 results with local senior management attending.

IN THE PAPERS :

Russia may sell some state-controlled companies' shares as a part of a wider privatisation programme below their price set at previous initial public offering, despite objections from Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, business daily Vedomosti reports.

Head of ExxonMobil Russia's operations Glenn Waller told Kommersant daily the company offered Russia's top crude producer Rosneft a participation in its projects in third countries. He added that agreement from other participants in these projects are needed to allow Rosneft in.

