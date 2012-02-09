MOSCOW, Feb 8 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday.

OLMA: "Trading could be mixed in the first half of the day. Rising oil prices speak in favour of oil and gas companies' shares, but the market on the whole is still feeling uncertainty and pressure over the Greek debt."

NETTRADER: "We expect a positive opening on Russia's stock markets. Again, the main reason to buy will be energy prices, which set to send oil and gas sector to the leading position."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin meets tycoons at a conference organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

MOSCOW - Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Gazprom, reports Q4 and 2011 results to US GAAP.

MOSCOW - Food Business Russia 2012 conference.

MOSCOW - Cbank to publish gold/forex reserves data.

MOSCOW - Russia's monthly foreign trade data expected from the Central Bank.

IN THE PAPERS :

Austria's OMV may sell control in its Romania's subsidiary OMV Petrom, valued at over $2 billion, to Gazprom, Russian business daily Kommersant writes citing Romania's newspaper Bursa.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Results of Syria talks must not be predetermined-Russia Putin warns against outside interference COMPANIES/MARKETS: Foreign investors flocking to Russia's rouble debt Kaspersky Lab's sales growth slowed in 2011 Rouble off peaks on profit taking, stocks up Barclays former Russian unit switched to original name BUY OR SELL-Is re-rating of Russia's Transneft for real Russian car sales rise 20 pct in January - AEB Raspadskaya picks banks for Eurobond issue -source Belarus cbank to cut refi rate to 43 pct from Feb 15 Rosneft to increase 2012 capex to $15.5 bln -analysts ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian, Chinese arms used in Darfur abuse -Amnesty Russian patriarch calls Putin era "miracle of God"

ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals keeps premium as ports shut Gazprom pledges to fill Italy gas shortfall by weekend Azeri Shah Deniz gas output restarts-BP INTERVIEW-Gazprom downplays Poland shale gas move COMMODITIES: Russia started grain loading in Novo port on Wed-Ifax Ukraine grain exports at 225,000 T Feb 1-6 Signs build that Iran sanctions disrupt food imports MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,644.2 +0.04 pct MSCI Russia 884.9 +0.24 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,057.1 -0.34 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.238/4.215 pct EMBI+ Russia 278 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.7850 Rouble/euro 39.4717

NYMEX crude $98.74 +$0.03 ICE Brent crude $117.33 +$0.13

