MOSCOW, Feb 13 Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Monday.
PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees moderate growth in Russia's most liquid shares at the
trade opening.
TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM)
holds a press conference;
KURGAN, Russia - Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to chair a meeting on
modernisation of the country's education system;
MOSCOW - Activists of Femen movement plan to stage a performance near
Gazprom headquarters in Moscow;
MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets United Arab Emirates
counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina is proposing that the government
sells its stake in the Novorossiisk Port to a diversified group of
investors, the business daily Vedomosti reports.
Strong winds and cold weather in south of Russia may result in losses of
half of the annual grape harvest from the region, the business daily Vedomosti
reports.
The government may offer Russia's second-largest bank VTB Capital
to manage the port of Vanino, the daily Kommersant reports.
Russia's overall mortgage portfolio reached a record 713 billion roubles
($23.72 billion) in 2011, Kommersant reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Hans Vestberg, chief executive of Ericsson
Group.
Kommersant publishes an essay written by Andrei Kostin, chief executive
officer of VTB, in which the head of the country's second-largest bank
explains his support for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as candidate in the March
4 presidential election.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Gazprom cuts 2012 gas exports plans to Europe
Arabs back Syria opposition; Homs bombardment resumes
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian markets halt rally on profit taking
Russia's VTB won't rule out capital increase
Russia's Magnit January sales rise 32 pct
Russia's Pharmstandard 2011 revenue up 44 pct
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Putin made Russian corruption 'civilised'
Russia cuts dlr, euro share in reserves, ups C$
Russia Dec trade surplus rises to $20.4 bln
Russian police general sacked after election warning
Russia Jan budget deficit at 0.5 pct/GDP - FinMin
ENERGY:
Gazprom ramps up gas storages in Europe
COMMODITIES:
RUSAL may cut aluminium output by 6 pct in next 18 mths
Russia resumes Novorossiisk oil exports
Russia seen resuming oil exports from Novo on Sat
Rosneft sells March Primorsk cargoes to Shell
Aluminium losing battle against oversupply
No chance of Russia gold merger in short term-report
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,629.58 +1.6 pct
MSCI Russia 859.6 -2.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,046.5 +0.4 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.218/4.194 pct
EMBI+ Russia 278 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.9050
Rouble/euro 39.6200
NYMEX crude $99.57 -$0.09
ICE Brent crude $118.23 -$0.02
($1 = 30.06 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)