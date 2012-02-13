MOSCOW, Feb 13 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday.

PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees moderate growth in Russia's most liquid shares at the trade opening.

TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent."

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (AIPM) holds a press conference;

KURGAN, Russia - Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to chair a meeting on modernisation of the country's education system;

MOSCOW - Activists of Femen movement plan to stage a performance near Gazprom headquarters in Moscow;

MOSCOW - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan;

IN THE PAPERS :

Russia's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina is proposing that the government sells its stake in the Novorossiisk Port to a diversified group of investors, the business daily Vedomosti reports.

Strong winds and cold weather in south of Russia may result in losses of half of the annual grape harvest from the region, the business daily Vedomosti reports.

The government may offer Russia's second-largest bank VTB Capital to manage the port of Vanino, the daily Kommersant reports.

Russia's overall mortgage portfolio reached a record 713 billion roubles ($23.72 billion) in 2011, Kommersant reports.

Vedomosti runs an interview with Hans Vestberg, chief executive of Ericsson Group.

Kommersant publishes an essay written by Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer of VTB, in which the head of the country's second-largest bank explains his support for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as candidate in the March 4 presidential election.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Gazprom cuts 2012 gas exports plans to Europe Arabs back Syria opposition; Homs bombardment resumes COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian markets halt rally on profit taking Russia's VTB won't rule out capital increase Russia's Magnit January sales rise 32 pct Russia's Pharmstandard 2011 revenue up 44 pct

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Putin made Russian corruption 'civilised' Russia cuts dlr, euro share in reserves, ups C$ Russia Dec trade surplus rises to $20.4 bln Russian police general sacked after election warning Russia Jan budget deficit at 0.5 pct/GDP - FinMin ENERGY: Gazprom ramps up gas storages in Europe

COMMODITIES: RUSAL may cut aluminium output by 6 pct in next 18 mths Russia resumes Novorossiisk oil exports Russia seen resuming oil exports from Novo on Sat Rosneft sells March Primorsk cargoes to Shell Aluminium losing battle against oversupply No chance of Russia gold merger in short term-report MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,629.58 +1.6 pct MSCI Russia 859.6 -2.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,046.5 +0.4 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.218/4.194 pct EMBI+ Russia 278 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.9050 Rouble/euro 39.6200

NYMEX crude $99.57 -$0.09 ICE Brent crude $118.23 -$0.02

