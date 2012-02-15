MOSCOW, Feb 15 Here are events and news
stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
PROMSVYAZBANK: Sees Russia's most liquid shares rising
slightly, as U.S. futures show possible gains.
OLMA: "Gains are possible today. Despite the move of the
meeting of eurozone finance ministers from Wednesday to Monday,
traders seem optimistic about Greece."
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Metals Summit;
MOSCOW - Weekly inflation data from the Federal Statistics
Service;
MOSCOW - Russia's Finance Ministry to offer 20 billion
roubles of OFZ bonds at its weekly auction;
MOSCOW - Vitaly Savelyev, chief executive officer of
Russia's largest carrier Aeroflot to hold a press
conference;
MOSCOW - Aeroflot and Vnukovo shareholders
meeting;
MOSCOW - Kamaz board of directors meeting;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's government is considering an increase in the insurance
tax to 34 percent and the value added tax (VAT) to 22 percent,
the business daily Vedomosti reports, citing government sources.
Russia's extremely cold weather in recent weeks is likely to
curb the country's food production and result in consumer price
rise, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Political pressure seen in Russia radio shakeup
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian stocks dip after touching 6-mth highs
EconMin opposes sale of seaport to Rosneft
Agri Bank raises 10 bln roubles via Eurobond
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia faced major nuclear disaster in 2011
Russia FinMin may climb down on Eurobond
Russian general: Iran's enemies to decide course
ENERGY:
Russian supply glut to pressure UK summer gas
COMMODITIES:
Centerra says Kyrgyz mine strike hits output
Russia sugar from beet 5 mln tonnes vs 2.7 mln
Russia buys 388,665 T wheat via intervention
Russia customs union raw sugar duty $140/T
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,637.6 -0.4 pct
MSCI Russia 879.5 -0.2 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,057.3 -1.0 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.193/4.154 pct
EMBI+ Russia 276 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 30.0025
Rouble/euro 39.5000
NYMEX crude $101.70 +$1.21
ICE Brent crude $118.05 +$0.85
For Russian bank balances see
For Russian company news, double click on
Treasury news Corporate debt
Russian stocks Russia country guide
All Russian news Scrolling stocks news
Emerging markets top news
Top deals European companies
(Compiled by Lidia Kelly)