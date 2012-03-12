MOSCOW, March 12 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Monday.

ALOR: Sees the correction in oil price likely to push share prices down at Moscow's opening;

ATON-LINE: "External background is moderately negative."

PROMSVYAZBANK: Expects to see a small downward correction in Russia's most liquid shares.

MOSCOW - MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, reports Q4/FY 2011 financial results;

MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit monthly trading update;

MOSCOW - Gennady Onishchenko, head of Rospotrebnadzor consumer protection agency, to hold a press conference;

MOSCOW - Russian Transport Minister Igor Levitin to chair a meeting on the country's air transportation in 2012;

MOSCOW - Board of directors of Russian Railways plans to hold a meeting to discuss rouble bonds issue;

MOSCOW - Syrian ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad to hold a press conference;

MOSCOW - Foreign minister of the Republic of Philippines, Albert F. del Rosario begins his visit in Russia;

Russia's former finance minister Alexei Kudrin will create a fund for economic reforms, the business daily Vedomosti reports.

Vedomosti runs an interview with Nikolai Zelenski, chief executive of Nord Gold, a newly listed Russian gold miner.

About 40 percent of Russians have no bank deposits and have no plans to start depositing their cash on bank accounts, Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports.

VTB has decided to split real estate projects that were under the management of Bank of Moscow among several companies, Vedomosti reports.

Russian mid-sized oil company Bashneft, owned by conglomerate Sistema, has begun consolidation of its assets, the daily Kommersant reports.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian protesters face challenge after Putin win Smaller protests help lift Russian markets Smaller crowds challenge Putin after Russia poll

COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian car sales rise 25 pct in February - AEB Opportunities rife for foreign investors in OFZs Domodedovo airport secures 165 mln euro loan OTP sees 2012 lending growth on Russia, Ukraine

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia cbank to hold policy meeting on March 13 Russia sees "chance" for new U.N. resolution Carnival is over for Russian protesters Russia criticises UN over NATO role in Libya

COMMODITIES: Rosneft issues jumbo Urals crude tender Swiss oil firms not breaking Syria sanctions MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,717.3 -0.2 pct MSCI Russia 910.2 0.0 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,056.8 -0.3 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.943/3.914 pct EMBI+ Russia 243 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.5275 Rouble/euro 38.8200

NYMEX crude $106.74 +$1.64 ICE Brent crude $125.35 +$3.01

