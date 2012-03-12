MOSCOW, March 12 Here are events and news
stories that could move Russian markets on Monday.
ALOR: Sees the correction in oil price likely to push share
prices down at Moscow's opening;
ATON-LINE: "External background is moderately negative."
PROMSVYAZBANK: Expects to see a small downward correction in
Russia's most liquid shares.
EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator,
reports Q4/FY 2011 financial results;
MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit monthly trading
update;
MOSCOW - Gennady Onishchenko, head of Rospotrebnadzor
consumer protection agency, to hold a press conference;
MOSCOW - Russian Transport Minister Igor Levitin to chair a
meeting on the country's air transportation in 2012;
MOSCOW - Board of directors of Russian Railways plans to
hold a meeting to discuss rouble bonds issue;
MOSCOW - Syrian ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad to hold a
press conference;
MOSCOW - Foreign minister of the Republic of Philippines,
Albert F. del Rosario begins his visit in Russia;
IN THE PAPERS :
Russia's former finance minister Alexei Kudrin will create a
fund for economic reforms, the business daily Vedomosti reports.
Vedomosti runs an interview with Nikolai Zelenski, chief
executive of Nord Gold, a newly listed Russian gold miner.
About 40 percent of Russians have no bank deposits and have
no plans to start depositing their cash on bank accounts,
Rossiiskaya Gazeta reports.
VTB has decided to split real estate projects that
were under the management of Bank of Moscow among
several companies, Vedomosti reports.
Russian mid-sized oil company Bashneft, owned by
conglomerate Sistema, has begun consolidation of its
assets, the daily Kommersant reports.
TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
TOP NEWS:
Russian protesters face challenge after Putin win
Smaller protests help lift Russian markets
Smaller crowds challenge Putin after Russia poll
COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russian car sales rise 25 pct in February - AEB
Opportunities rife for foreign investors in OFZs
Domodedovo airport secures 165 mln euro loan
OTP sees 2012 lending growth on Russia, Ukraine
ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia cbank to hold policy meeting on March 13
Russia sees "chance" for new U.N. resolution
Carnival is over for Russian protesters
Russia criticises UN over NATO role in Libya
COMMODITIES:
Rosneft issues jumbo Urals crude tender
Swiss oil firms not breaking Syria sanctions
MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
RTS 1,717.3 -0.2 pct
MSCI Russia 910.2 0.0 pct
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,056.8 -0.3 pct
Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.943/3.914 pct
EMBI+ Russia 243 basis points over
Rouble/dollar 29.5275
Rouble/euro 38.8200
NYMEX crude $106.74 +$1.64
ICE Brent crude $125.35 +$3.01
