MOSCOW, May 4 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday.

Alor: "Selling will continue in the Russian stock market at the opening while the MICEX index may anchor below an important support level of 1,440 points. The key event today will be data on the U.S. labour market."

Promsvyazbank: "In the current environment we expected a slight decline in the most liquid Russian shares at the opening."

MOSCOW - Russia's president-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a government meeting on energy issues;

MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, to report first quarter results. 

Rusagrotrans, Russia's monopoly agricultural commodities carrier by rail, is planning to expand its railcar fleet and its business to include a railcar building factory and several operating companies, and after that will consider an IPO, which could raise up to $2 billion, Kommersant daily says.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia's Putin pledges tax relief for 'tight' oil Renault-Nissan sets Russian AvtoVAZ expansion PREVIEW-Battles loom as Putin returns

COMPANIES/MARKETS: MegaFon names only two banks for US$4bn IPO Russia launches 4G tender, to name winners in July Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources Russian Agribank eyes benchmark Eurobond issue - source Russia's OGK-5 Q1 net profit declines 2.4 pct yr/yr Sharper advertising picture brightens Russia's CTC Gas tax cools Russian shares, rouble lower

ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months - PMI Russia consumer prices flat in latest week Russia says it could pre-emptively strike missile shield Blasts in Russia's Dagestan kill up to 20, wound dozens ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals prices seen balanced, trade frozen Russian April seaborne crude exports up 9 pct

COMMODITIES: Russia sells 1.23 mln T in grain interventions MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,555.5 -0.3 pct MSCI Russia 827.1 -0.5 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,021.2 -0.3 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.822/3.784 pct EMBI+ Russia 238 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.4950 Rouble/euro 38.8200

NYMEX crude $102.64 +$0.11 ICE Brent crude $116.21 +$0.13

