MOSCOW, May 5 Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Saturday.

PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background promises to be mixed and expects to see a moderate change in most liquid Russian stocks in early trading in Moscow.

EVENTS (All times GMT):

MOSCOW - Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting with World War II veterans.

IN THE PAPERS :

If mid-sized Russian oil producer Bashneft loses its license to develop the Trebs and Titov oil fields in the Arctic, its creditors and lenders to its parent Sistema may ask for payment of $2.4 billion in outstanding debt ahead of schedule, Vedomosti said.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft may ship up to 15 million tonnes of crude via the Baltic Pipeline System-2 (BTS-2), built by Moscow as part of a wider plan to reduce dependence on transit countries, Vedomosti said.

TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Twin bomb attacks kill 12 in Russia's Dagestan Armenia campaign rally blast hurts 144-officials Czech refiners to see Urals crude shortfall in May Hackers plan attack on Russian government sites Russia's Medvedev seeks new lease of life as PM The ins and outs of Russia's next government

COMPANIES/MARKETS: E.ON Russia to pay 0.06 rbls/share in 2011 divs Rosneft sees no impact on gas plans from tax rise Russian stocks plunge, weak oil hits rouble VTB Capital to add 70 more international bankers Renault-Nissan to pay for AvtoVAZ in stages-sources UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen down at $94 mln

ECONOMY/POLITICS: INTERVIEW-IMF urges Armenia to improve business Fearful of Putin, rich flee Russian art market Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months NATO:Russia talk of pre-emptive strike Putin unveils measures to boost competition in el-supply Russian activist fined in gay "propaganda" case Russia's Pravda hits 100, still urging workers Armenians see election bringing stability at most Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y

ENERGY: Russia refinery maintenance through September Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 1.9 mln T in June

COMMODITIES: Russia sells 1.38 mln T in grain interventions

MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,499.0 +0.06 pct MSCI Russia 791.3 -4.32 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,013.0 -1.10 pct

Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.898/3.878 pct EMBI+ Russia 249 basis points over

Rouble/dollar 29.7301 Rouble/euro 38.9800

NYMEX crude $98.59 -$4.05 ICE Brent crude $113.18 -$3.03

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)